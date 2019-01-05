Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, will host its annual conference no Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm in 350 and 001 Education Building. This year's theme is The Poetry of Languages: Spanish, English, and Mestizaje. The guest speaker will be Dr. René Saldaña, Associate Professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction. Presentation topics will include:

"A Discussion on Language Hybridity in Poetry" "A Reading of Original Poetry: Spanish, English, and Mestizaje" "A Poetry Writing Workshop" "An Open Mic: Nuevas Poesías"

Admission is free, and all are welcome! For inquiries, contact Sigma Delta Pi at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

Jaden Woods



Jaden.Woods@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 5/1/2019



350 and 001 Education Building



