Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, will host its annual conference no Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm in 350 and 001 Education Building. This year's theme is The Poetry of Languages: Spanish, English, and Mestizaje. The guest speaker will be Dr. René Saldaña, Associate Professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction. Presentation topics will include:
"A Discussion on Language Hybridity in Poetry"
"A Reading of Original Poetry: Spanish, English, and Mestizaje"
"A Poetry Writing Workshop"
"An Open Mic: Nuevas Poesías"
Admission is free, and all are welcome!
