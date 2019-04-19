Each year, The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) recognizes outstanding undergraduate researchers and exceptional faculty mentors for their exemplary performance and dedication to undergraduate research at the conclusion of the TTU Undergraduate Research Conference.

TrUE is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 Outstanding Faculty Mentor and Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher awards.

The 2019 award recipients are as follows:

Outstanding Faculty Mentor

Dr. Naïma Moustaïd-Moussa, Professor, Nutritional Sciences, College of Human Sciences





Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher

Sarah Miller, Senior, Biology Major, College of Arts and Sciences





The 2019 Honorable Mentions are:

Honorable Mention – Outstanding Faculty Mentor

Dr. Sylvia Niehuis, Associate Professor, Human Development and Family Studies, College of Human Sciences





Honorable Mention – Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher

Karsen Davis, Senior, Human Development and Family Studies major, College of Human Sciences