TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
2019 Outstanding Faculty Mentor and Undergraduate Researcher Award Recipients

Each year, The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) recognizes outstanding undergraduate researchers and exceptional faculty mentors for their exemplary performance and dedication to undergraduate research at the conclusion of the TTU Undergraduate Research Conference. 

TrUE is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 Outstanding Faculty Mentor and Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher awards.

 

The 2019 award recipients are as follows:

Outstanding Faculty Mentor

Dr. Naïma Moustaïd-Moussa, Professor, Nutritional Sciences, College of Human Sciences 


Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher

Sarah Miller, Senior, Biology Major, College of Arts and Sciences

 


The 2019 Honorable Mentions are:

Honorable Mention – Outstanding Faculty Mentor

Dr. Sylvia Niehuis, Associate Professor, Human Development and Family Studies, College of Human Sciences


Honorable Mention – Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher

Karsen Davis, Senior, Human Development and Family Studies major, College of Human Sciences

  
Posted:
5/1/2019

Originator:
Jerylme Robins

Email:
jerylme.robins@ttu.edu

Department:
TrUE


Categories