Tell Someone "Thank You" for Their Support

Stop by and write a note to someone who has supported you through your college experience. Thank your parents, family members, friends, or anyone who has been part of your Red Raider experience. Postcards are FREE!

Date: Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 Time: 10:00am - 2:00pm Location: Table across from Copy/Mail - first floor of the Student Union Building

