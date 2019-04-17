This course will examine theories of borders and borderlands, with the goal of developing appropriate approaches to the subject within art history and visual culture. We will read books and articles by key thinkers across several disciplines (history, anthropology, political theory, ecology, cultural theory, etc.), including works by Scott Michaelsen and David E. Johnson, Thomas Nail, Sandro Mezzadra and Brett Neilsen, Samuel Truett, Eric Tagliacozzo, Michael Aigier, Gloria Anzaldúa, Rachel St. John, and Anna Tsing, and will examine how borders have been treated in Material Culture, Actor-Network Theory, and Art History/Visual Culture. Contact Dr Kevin Chua at kevin.chua@ttu.edu for inquiries.