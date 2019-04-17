Border Theory ARTH 5305, CRN: 35732 Wed 3-550pm, Art B02 “[Borderlands histories] are not traditional frontier histories, where empires and settler colonists prepare the stage for nations, national expansion, and a transcontinental future. The open-ended horizons of borderlands history cut against that grain. If frontiers were the places where we once told our master American narratives, then borderlands are the places where those narratives come unraveled. They are ambiguous and often-unstable realms where boundaries are also crossroads, peripheries are also central places, homelands are also passing-through places, and the end points of empire are also forks in the road. If frontiers are spaces of narrative closure, then borderlands are places where stories take unpredictable turns and rarely end as expected.” - Pekka Hämäläinen and Samuel Truett This course will examine theories of borders and borderlands, with the goal of developing appropriate approaches to the subject within art history and visual culture. We will read books and articles by key thinkers across several disciplines (history, anthropology, political theory, ecology, cultural theory, etc.), including works by Scott Michaelsen and David E. Johnson, Thomas Nail, Sandro Mezzadra and Brett Neilsen, Samuel Truett, Eric Tagliacozzo, Michael Aigier, Gloria Anzaldúa, Rachel St. John, and Anna Tsing, and will examine how borders have been treated in Material Culture, Actor-Network Theory, and Art History/Visual Culture. Contact Dr Kevin Chua at kevin.chua@ttu.edu for inquiries. Posted:

4/17/2019



Originator:

Kevin Chua



Email:

kevin.chua@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art





Categories

Academic

