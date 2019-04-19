|
The J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts will honor Cathy Jung, Mike Smith, and Dr. Lora Deahl who are retiring after many years of service to Texas Tech and this college. Please join us Friday, April 19, 2:00-3:30 pm at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center to wish them well.
|Posted:
4/18/2019
Originator:
Christy Fagan
Email:
Christy.Fagan@ttu.edu
Department:
Visual and Perform Arts
Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 4/19/2019
Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center
Categories