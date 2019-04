“Race Relations @ Texas Tech” (A panel discussion)

Wednesday, May 1st

3 PM - 5 PM

Matador Room - 2nd floor of the Student Union Building

Reception to follow

Featured keynote speaker:

Mr. Calvin O. Davis, District Director of the Lubbock-West Texas SBA

Featured panelists include:

Dr. Aliza Wong, Associate Dean of the Honors College

Dr. aretha faye marbley, Professor and Director of Community Counseling

Professor Wendy Ross, Professor of Law

Jade Silva-Tovar, M.Ed., Senior Director of Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion