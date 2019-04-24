The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Apple informational discussion on Wednesday, April 24. Apple representatives will highlight:
· Tips and Tools for:
· Mac Deployment
· Mac Management
· Highlights: Siri Developments
· Overview of Apple for Education
The TTU IT Division will provide refreshments, so please RSVP by April 22 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample snacks for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, April 24
Time: 2pm—4pm
Location: English/Philosophy 001
RSVP by April 22 to itevents@ttu.edu