TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Apple Informational Discussion on April 24, 2pm—4pm

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Apple informational discussion on Wednesday, April 24. Apple representatives will highlight:

· Tips and Tools for:

· Mac Deployment

· Mac Management

· Highlights: Siri Developments

· Overview of Apple for Education


The TTU IT Division will provide refreshments, so please RSVP by April 22 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample snacks for all attendees.

 

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, April 24

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: English/Philosophy 001

RSVP by April 22 to itevents@ttu.edu
Posted:
4/18/2019

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 4/24/2019

Location:
English/Philosophy 001

Categories