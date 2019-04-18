Blackboard notified Texas Tech University that critical maintenance will be performed on Friday, April 19th from 1:00 am to 5:00 am CDT. During this maintenance window, TTU and TTU K-12 Blackboard Learn courses will not be available, but Blackboard support services will remain available. Blackboard will make all efforts to limit service disruption to the defined maintenance window.



Should you experience any issues with Blackboard Learn outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

4/18/2019



Originator:

ITTS Systems



Email:

itts.systems@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support





