Urgent GlobalProtect VPN Client Update

SCHEDULE

Start Time: Friday, April 19, 2019 6:45 AM Central

Stop Time: Friday, April 19, 2019 7:55 AM Central

ACTIVITIES

Enterprise IT Security will initiate an upgrade that contains security updates to the GlobalProtect VPN client to ensure operational integrity.

IMPACT

Customers utilizing the GlobalProtect VPN client during the maintenance window will be temporarily disconnected and the customers client will be automatically upgraded. Client’s connecting post-maintenance will automatically upgraded upon their first successful connection attempt.



REVIEW

Please contact Enterprise IT Security (1.806.742.0840 or security@ttu.edu) immediately if you have concerns about the brief interruption to service or potential conflicts that could impact TTU mission critical services.

Thank you,

Enterprise IT Security