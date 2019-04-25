TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Spring 2019 Banquet - Latino Hispanic Faculty Staff Association
Date: Thursday, April 25, 2019
Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Location: Hall of Nations
Theme: Education & Culture
Come help us celebrate with Dinner, Mariachi Music, Poetry, and Ballot Folkorico Dancers. TTU Art  students will be selling their artwork. Also,  we will honor Mr. Louis Gonzales as our community member!.  Dr. Miguel Levario from our TTU/History Department will be our special guest speaker for the evening!
Price: $30.00
Please contact: Patty Rodriguez  to purchase your tickets:  patty.rodriguez@ttu.edu or e-mail lhfsa@ttu.edu
Posted:
4/22/2019

Originator:
Margaret Ceja

Email:
margaret.ceja@ttu.edu

Department:
Civil Environ Construct Engineering

Categories