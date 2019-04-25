Date: Thursday, April 25, 2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Location: Hall of Nations

Theme: Education & Culture

Come help us celebrate with Dinner, Mariachi Music, Poetry, and Ballot Folkorico Dancers. TTU Art students will be selling their artwork. Also, we will honor Mr. Louis Gonzales as our community member!. Dr. Miguel Levario from our TTU/History Department will be our special guest speaker for the evening!

Price: $30.00

Please contact: Patty Rodriguez to purchase your tickets: patty.rodriguez@ttu.edu or e-mail lhfsa@ttu.edu