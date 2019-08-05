The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend a monthly lecture series on issues related to global health and building healthy communities.





Education and Training of Surgeons in Rwanda: COSECSA and WISA Experience





• Speaker: Celeste Hollands, MD, FACS, FAAP

• Date: Wednesday,

• Time: 12:00 noon CT

• Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST) Academic Classroom Building room 110



Dr. Hollands is a pediatric surgeon practicing at Covenant Children’s Hospital and is the immediate past pres-ident of the Association of Women Surgeons. Clinical interests include advanced minimally invasive surgery.

COSECSA is the College of Surgeons of East, Central and Southern Africa and is responsible for the educa-tion and training of surgeons for that region. WISA is the Women in Surgery Africa and the society supports and advocates for the women surgeons in Africa. In many countries the women surgeons are the first and on-ly woman surgeon in their specialty. This talk will cover some aspects of the education and training of sur-geons in Rwanda and the successes of WISA in supporting women to become surgeons in these areas.



