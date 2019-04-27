Join International Student Council (ISC) for an event at the Allen Thearte, April 27th @ 5pm as we host our annual international talent show, Worldwide Showcase 2019. Be amazed as groups representing different countries showcase their culture through storytelling, singing, dancing, attire and many more talents in competition for the title of Worldwide Showcase Champions.

Airpods and several gift cards will be raffled at the event.

With the support of great departments such as the Office of International Affairs, it is bound to be the event you DON’T want to miss.





To learn more contact Victory Dan-Dukor at victory.dan@ttu.edu.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.