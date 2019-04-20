Ad Astra just notified Texas Tech University that critical maintenance will be performed on Saturday, April 20th at 10:00 pm until Sunday, April 21st at 10:00 am CDT. Access to Ad Astra academic and event scheduling, http://academicscheduling.ttu.edu, will be intermittent during this time. Ad Astra has assured us they will make all efforts to limit service disruption during this maintenance window.

Should you experience any issues with Ad Astra outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.