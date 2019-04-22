The Museum of Texas Tech Association will host the Sixth annual Art on the Llano Estacado Show and Sale April 27th and 28th.

The exclusive ticketed event opens at 6:00 p.m. April 27th at the Museum of Texas Tech University’s Helen Devitt Jones Sculpture Court. Art on the Llano Estacado is a fundraiser to support the Museum of Texas Tech University by providing quality programming, exhibits, and a variety of free educational opportunities for children and adults in our community.

The event will feature about 200 original works of art by 40 artists from across the southwest representing a wide variety of styles and media.

The 2019 Legacy Award recipient will be Toni Arnett. Toni is always a crowd favorite and has participated in our show for the past five years. She is a colorful artist whose art education came mainly from workshops taught by artists she admired Frank Gervais, Millard Sheets and Glenna Goodacre. Toni is a Lubbock artist and we are thrilled to honor her this year. She has contributed much to our art community over the years.

The April 27th opening reception will feature a chance to meet the artists, first opportunity to buy art, cocktails, buffet dinner and entertainment by the South Plains Faculty Combo. During the reception a portrait sitting by artist Paul Milosevich will be offered during a silent auction.

Any unsold art will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis during a free public exhibition and art sale on Sunday, April 28th from 1:00pm. – 4:00 p.m. For Tickets

($150.00) or for more information please contact the Museum of Texas Tech University Association at (806) 742-2443 or by e-mailing jouana.stravlo@ttu.edu.