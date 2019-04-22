TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Sixth Annual Art on the Llano Estacado Show and Sale

The Museum of Texas Tech Association will host the Sixth annual Art on the Llano Estacado Show and Sale April 27th and 28th.

 

The exclusive ticketed event opens at 6:00 p.m. April 27th at the Museum of Texas Tech University’s Helen Devitt Jones Sculpture Court. Art on the Llano Estacado is a fundraiser to support the Museum of Texas Tech University by providing quality programming, exhibits, and a variety of free educational opportunities for children and adults in our community.  

 

The event will feature about 200 original works of art by 40 artists from across the southwest representing a wide variety of styles and media.

 

The 2019 Legacy Award recipient will be Toni Arnett. Toni is always a crowd favorite and has participated in our show for the past five years. She is a colorful artist whose art education came mainly from workshops taught by artists she admired Frank Gervais, Millard Sheets and Glenna Goodacre. Toni is a Lubbock artist and we are thrilled to honor her this year. She has contributed much to our art community over the years.

 

The April 27th opening reception will feature a chance to meet the artists, first opportunity to buy art, cocktails, buffet dinner and entertainment by the South Plains Faculty Combo. During the reception a portrait sitting by artist Paul Milosevich will be offered during a silent auction.

 

Any unsold art will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis during a free public exhibition and art sale on Sunday, April 28th from 1:00pm. – 4:00 p.m. For Tickets

 ($150.00) or for more information please contact the Museum of Texas Tech University Association at (806) 742-2443 or by e-mailing jouana.stravlo@ttu.edu.
4/22/2019

Daniel Tyler

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu

Museum


