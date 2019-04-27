35th Annual Conference on Women at Texas Tech, we will host a FREE organizing workshop featuring As part of and concluding theat Texas Tech, we will host a FREE organizing workshop featuring Mily Treviño-Sauceda and members of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas in the Student Union Bldg, in the Red Raider Lounge (ground level) from 9:30AM-11:00AM. This is FREE and open to the public.

"The Power of the Collective" will gather both the Lubbock and Texas Tech communities to come together and learn how to build and mobilize a grassroots organization specific to ending gender based violence.

Participants, seasoned or brand new to the movement, will learn from Treviño-Sauceda who has said that, "...women are the organizers of the family, and the more informed they are the more likely they are to create change."

In her teens, she worked in fields in California and she was repeatedly assaulted at work. She didn’t have the support or resources to turn to at the time, and it took her nearly 20 years to finally talk about what happened to her, she says.

“Because of the stigma and myths and taboos, I wasn’t willing to talk about it. I didn’t want to be shamed publicly,” she says. When she finally did, she learned that others in her community suffered the same abuse or worse. It was then that she realized they needed to organize. The courageous women who come forward with their stories and seek out resources have helped their group become a strong force in the Time’s Up movement, which has gained significant visibility.

Join us in the Student Union Bldg, in the Red Raider Lounge (ground level) for this inspiring workshop.

FREE and open to the public!

