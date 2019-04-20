TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Moms and Soon-to-be-Moms needed! Receive $50
We wish to learn about your views on women's obstetrics care. Researchers at Texas Tech University wish to speak with mothers who gave birth within the last year and soon-to-be-mothers. We have a Focus Group session planned for 4/23 from 5:30-7:30. Those that participate will receive a $50 Amazon gift card from the TTU researchers as payment and dinner will be provided during the focus group sessions. Note that this is not limited to TTU faculty/staff/students.  

Click here to sign up: http://ttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2lTRkrhH8Gf7AWN


For more information, please contact the following researchers: 

Dr. Kelli Frias at kelli.frias@ttu.edu 

Dr. Deidre Popovich at deidre.popovich@ttu.edu 

Kelley Anderson at kelley.anderson@ttu.edu (graduate student) 

This study has been approved by the IRB at Texas Tech University. 
4/20/2019

Kelley Anderson

kelley.anderson@ttu.edu

N/A


