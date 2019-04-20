Moms and Soon-to-be-Moms needed! Receive $50

We wish to learn about your views on women's obstetrics care. Researchers at Texas Tech University wish to speak with mothers who gave birth within the last year and soon-to-be-mothers. We have a Focus Group session planned for 4/23 from 5:30-7:30. Those that participate will receive a $50 Amazon gift card from the TTU researchers as payment and dinner will be provided during the focus group sessions. Note that t

his is not limited to TTU faculty/staff/students.