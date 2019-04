Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, presents Ritmos Latinos on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm in 351 Education Building. Come and learn how to dance bachata, salsa, and more! Celebrate the influence of Hispanic music in the United States.





For more information, contact Sigma Delta Pi at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com

