IN ONE WEEK: Race Relations @ Texas Tech

“Race Relations @ Texas Tech” (A panel discussion)
Wednesday, May 1st
3 PM - 5 PM
Matador Room - 2nd floor of the Student Union Building
Reception to follow

Featured keynote speaker:

Featured panelists include:

  • Dr. aretha faye marbley, Professor and Director of Community Counseling
  • Professor Wendy Ross, Professor of Law
  • Jade Silva-Tovar, M.Ed., Senior Director of Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
  • 1 Undergraduate student
  • 2 graduate students

Professional/Personal Development Activity to Follow. 
 
EVENT WILL BE LIVESTREAMED! 
Posted:
4/24/2019

Originator:
Jasmine Parker

Email:
jasmine.parker@ttu.edu

Department:
EDUC Doctoral Support Center

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 5/1/2019

Location:
Student Union Building- 2nd Floor (Matador Room)

