“Race Relations @ Texas Tech” (A panel discussion)

Wednesday, May 1st

3 PM - 5 PM

Matador Room - 2nd floor of the Student Union Building

Reception to follow Featured keynote speaker: Mr. Calvin O. Davis, District Director of the Lubbock-West Texas SBA Featured panelists include: Dr. aretha faye marbley, Professor and Director of Community Counseling

Professor Wendy Ross, Professor of Law

Jade Silva-Tovar, M.Ed., Senior Director of Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

1 Undergraduate student

2 graduate students Professional/Personal Development Activity to Follow. EVENT WILL BE LIVESTREAMED!

Posted:

4/24/2019



Originator:

Jasmine Parker



Email:

jasmine.parker@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC Doctoral Support Center



