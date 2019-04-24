The fourth annual Lavender Graduation at Texas Tech University will be held May 16, 2019 in the SUB Matador Room with doors opening (and meal service beginning) at 5:00 p.m.. The program will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. LGBTQIA students and those committed to their practice of ‘allyship’ from Texas Tech University (all colleges and schools) and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center graduating this May, August, or December are invited to participate. The registration deadline is May 3, 2019. If you have any questions, please contact the Office of LGBTQIA at campuslife.lgbtqia@ttu.edu.

Lavender Graduation is coordinated by the Office of LGBTQIA with support from the Risk Intervention and Safety Education (RISE) Office.