CAPTURING GRACE





Date: Thursday, May 9, 2019 Time: 12:00 noon CT Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST)

Academic Classroom Building room 240





It seems like two separate realms. One is occupied by acclaimed dancers from Brooklyn’s world renowned Mark Morris Dance Group, the other by people with Parkinson’s disease. CAPTURING GRACE is about what happens when those two worlds intersect. Filmed over the course of a year, Dave Iverson's remarkable documentary reveals the hopes, fears, and triumphs of this newly forged community as they work together to create a unique, life-changing performance.

It’s a story filled with compelling moments and enduring characters who demonstrate the transformative power of art and the strength of the human spirit…and in so doing rediscover the meaning of grace.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: http://www.capturinggracefilm.com/



