Need to fulfill your Multicultural or Language and Philosophy Core Requirements? Consider SPAN 2300 "Social Change in the Hispanic World through Cultural Expressions" for FALL 2019

Taught in ENGLISH





T R 12:30-1:50pm

Dr. Alicia Z. Miklos





This course examines the relationship between cultural expression and social change in Spanish, Latin American, Latinx, and U.S.-Mexico border cultures. We broadly approach the impact of language, literary texts, films, art, music, and digital media on society. In this course we will analyze how different cultural expressions address social changes in times of upheaval and crisis, specifically with a focus on

gender norms, militarization, intellectual protest, and drug conflicts. You will learn how to analyze different forms of media and art, as well as Latin American history and politics.