TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Mapping a Newly Recorded Maya Ceremonial Center
Please join the Lubbock society of the Archaeological Institute of America, tomorrow Thursday, April 25th, at 5:30pm for the final spring lecture in the AIA series by Brett Houk, Associate Professor of Archaeology, Texas Tech University.

Fresh from the field: Mapping a Newly Recorded Maya Ceremonial Center (MEN 00132).

For directions to Mechanical Engineering North, see: http://www.ttu.edu/map/

For more more information about events in the Lubbock Society of the AIA, see: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/aia/events.php
Posted:
4/24/2019

Originator:
Chris Witmore

Email:
christopher.witmore@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 4/25/2019

Location:
MEN 00132

Categories