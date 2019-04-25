Please join the Lubbock society of the Archaeological Institute of America, tomorrow Thursday, April 25th, at 5:30pm for the final spring lecture in the AIA series by Brett Houk, Associate Professor of Archaeology, Texas Tech University.

Fresh from the field: Mapping a Newly Recorded Maya Ceremonial Center (MEN 00132).





For more information about events in the Lubbock Society of the AIA, see: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/aia/events.php For directions to Mechanical Engineering North, see: http://www.ttu.edu/map/

