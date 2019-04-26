Kirk St.Amant will speak on publishing and the role of collegiality in professionalism this Friday, April 26 in the English Department, Room 106 at 7:30pm. Dr. St.Amant has co-edited, authored, and launched over 237 articles, book chapters, special issues, edited collections, and books. He is also the Eunice C. Williamson Chair and a member of the Center for Biomedical Engineering and Rehabilitation Science at Louisiana Tech University.

For online attendance: Please register to receive updates should the event date/time change and to receive the passcode information to join the online speaker event. Only 130 online seats available.



