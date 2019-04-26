TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Kirk St.Amant on publishing in academia & collegiality

Kirk St.Amant will speak on publishing and the role of collegiality in professionalism this Friday, April 26 in the English Department, Room 106 at 7:30pm. Dr. St.Amant has co-edited, authored, and launched over 237 articles, book chapters, special issues, edited collections, and books. He is also the Eunice C. Williamson Chair and a member of the Center for Biomedical Engineering and Rehabilitation Science at Louisiana Tech University.

For online attendance: Please register to receive updates should the event date/time change and to receive the passcode information to join the online speaker event. Only 130 online seats available.

To register for online attendance, please go to: https://kirkstamant.eventbrite.com
Posted:
4/24/2019

Originator:
Mary De Nora

Email:
mary.denora@ttu.edu

Department:
English

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 4/26/2019

Location:
English Department, Room 106 (or remote access)

Categories