Are you a graduate student who is interested in working with RaiderReady this summer?





RaiderReady is a freshman seminar course designed for students to successfully manage their transition from high school to Texas Tech.





RaiderReady is looking for a graduate assistant who will enjoy interacting and speaking to parents and freshman about our course during Red Raider Orientations this summer. Pay is competitive. If you are interested in learning more, please email your resume to diana.wilkinson@ttu.edu.