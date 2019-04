Raider Red Meats will be hosting a Green Mountain Grill cooking class on Sunday April 28th from 2pm-5pm

Come hungry and learn from Pit masters Chris Chadwick and John Reeves.

Whole Hog

Spare Ribs

Bone in Pork loin

You will get to sample each product and will learn from start to finish how to prepare them.

Short demo on meat science and Green Mountain grills

to sign up go to this link https://greenmountaingrills.com/events/bbq-meat-science-spring/