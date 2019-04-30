Please join us TOMORROW Tues (Apr. 30) at 6PM in the Main Library, ATLC PC1-Room 23 as PrideSTEM hosts a Coding Workshop, which will includes coding exercises and resources with Python. This is open for anyone interested in furthering their STEM career goals through coding. Plus, FREE stuff!

PrideSTEM is a student professional organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, (LGBTQIA) and allies associated with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at Texas Tech. As an upcoming student professional organization for undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, and staff, we provide various resources including research, scholarship, internship, conferences, and networking opportunities, and much more to help you reach your STEM career goals. If interested, please join us TOMORROW Tues (Apr. 30) or check us out on TechConnect or Facebook.

