The Texas Tech Innovation Hub has partnered with the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to establish the Prototype Fund.
THE OBJECTIVES OF THE FUND ARE THE FOLLOWING:
- Accelerate the development of a prototype for technology startups
- To assist TTU faculty & students in furthering IP development as a result of the NSF I-Corps recommendations
- To develop an MVP as a current or past participant in any Innovation Hub Programs
- To bridge the validation of technology in SBIR/STTR currently funded or newly submitted proposals
The following amounts are available for awards:
- 4 - $5,000 awards
- 2 - $10,000 awards
- 1 - $15,000 award
- 1 - $25,000 award