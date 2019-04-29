TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
TTU Prototype Fund

The Texas Tech Innovation Hub has partnered with the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to establish the Prototype Fund.

THE OBJECTIVES OF THE FUND ARE THE FOLLOWING:

  • Accelerate the development of a prototype for technology startups
  • To assist TTU faculty & students in furthering IP development as a result of the NSF I-Corps recommendations
  • To develop an MVP as a current or past participant in any Innovation Hub Programs
  • To bridge the validation of technology in SBIR/STTR currently funded or newly submitted proposals

The following amounts are available for awards: 

  • 4 - $5,000 awards
  • 2 - $10,000 awards
  • 1 - $15,000 award
  • 1 - $25,000 award
Posted:
4/29/2019

Originator:
Weston Waldo

Email:
weston.waldo@ttu.edu

Department:
TTUIHRP


Categories