The Texas Tech Innovation Hub has partnered with the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to establish the Prototype Fund. THE OBJECTIVES OF THE FUND ARE THE FOLLOWING: Accelerate the development of a prototype for technology startups

To assist TTU faculty & students in furthering IP development as a result of the NSF I-Corps recommendations

To develop an MVP as a current or past participant in any Innovation Hub Programs

To bridge the validation of technology in SBIR/STTR currently funded or newly submitted proposals The following amounts are available for awards: 4 - $5,000 awards

2 - $10,000 awards

1 - $15,000 award

1 - $25,000 award Apply here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/research-park/prototype-build/prototype.php Posted:

4/29/2019



Originator:

Weston Waldo



Email:

weston.waldo@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUIHRP





