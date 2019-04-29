We are excited about all the great camps and programs that will be offered at Texas Tech University in the upcoming months. You can find online registration as well as information relating to camp employee training documentation and campus carry exception request on the Minors on Campus website.





The Chief Compliance and Security Officer serves as a resource to anyone with questions about how to comply with the laws, rules, and regulations regarding campus programs for minors held on University property. If you have any questions regarding campus programs for minors, please contact us at: minorsoncampus@ttu.edu.