The Texas Tech University Hospitality and Retail Management Department is hosting Fashion Camp this summer. Throughout the week campers will participate in activities that will teach them about sewing, fashion design, the color spectrum, fashion history, jewelry making, and more!



Around the World in Fashion is for campers aged 7 to 12 years old. The camp dates are from June 24-28th. Campers will learn about London, Paris, Tokyo, and Milan fashion centers in addition to tasting cuisine from each city and sewing! Camp concludes with a Fashion Show sponsored by Dillard's.



Cost: (Includes: Room, Board, Linens, Meals, Camp T-shirt, and Supplies)



o Early Bird Special: $550 (Before May 15th, 2019) overnight campers



o Early Bird Special: $450 (Before May 15th, 2019) day campers



o Regular Price: $650 (After May 15th, 2019) overnight campers



o Regular Price: $550 (After May 15th, 2019) day campers



A deposit of $150 is required to hold a camper’s spot



A 10% discount is available to returning campers, campers from 4H, or families sending more than one camper.







For more information contact Dr. Deborah Fowler at deborah.fowler@ttu.edu, visit fashioncamp.hs.ttu.edu, or call at (806) 742-2810.

