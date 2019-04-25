Are you looking for an on-campus job, one where you’;; be part of a team that makes an impact on the University? The Texas Tech Annual Giving Call Center is hiring! We offer flexible, evening hours with Saturday’s off. It’s a great resume builder, with a fun atmosphere. We’re looking for students both over the summer and for the fall semester! If you’re interested in applying, email ttucallcenter@gmail.com Posted:

4/25/2019



Originator:

Monica Jansa



Email:

Monica.Jansa@ttu.edu



Department:

IA Unrestricted





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

