Emergency Maintenance for Campus Internet Service Tonight from 10 PM – 2 AM CDT
The TTU IT Division will perform emergency maintenance on the campus Internet service tonight, 4/24/2019, to address a hardware issue. During this time, connectivity to and from the Internet will be interrupted briefly multiple times, each lasting 5-10 minutes. If you experience any problems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at 806.742.4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
4/24/2019

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


