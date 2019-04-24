|
The TTU IT Division will perform emergency maintenance on the campus Internet service tonight, 4/24/2019, to address a hardware issue. During this time, connectivity to and from the Internet will be interrupted briefly multiple times, each lasting 5-10 minutes. If you experience any problems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at 806.742.4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
