The Texas Tech University Teaching Academy cordially invites you to a special student event titled “Meeting of the Minds: Faculty and Student Views About the Teaching Culture at Texas Tech University.” The event will be held on Tuesday, April 30, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm, in TLPDC Room 151. There will be a student panel and a faculty panel leading the discussion, as well as a moderator. The objective of the event is to bring students and faculty together to discuss how they view the current teaching culture at this university, with a goal to finding a meeting point to enhance the teaching and learning relationship. All faculty and students are welcome! Refreshments will be served. Please RSVP to teachingacademy@ttu.edu or 834-5710 by April 25. Posted:

