This program is designed to assist faculty and staff to better serve student veterans and their family members on campus. Attendees will learn about the transition issues veterans face as they leave military service and enter campus life, specific information about Texas Tech's veteran students, and insight about campus and community resources. Green Zone Module I must be taken before subsequent training modules can be scheduled. Other modules include the following: Understanding Benefits, Mental Health, Disability Support Services, Advising Veterans, Hiring Veterans and Special Topics. For more information or link to register, visit www.mvp.ttu.edu, under Events & Calendar, click ‘Green Zone’ or register directly through the TLPDC website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc, Click on ‘Events’, ‘List of Events’. Log in with your ERaider Credentials to register.
|Posted:
4/29/2019
Originator:
Ikaika Iuta
Email:
ikaika.f.iuta@ttu.edu
Department:
Military and Veteran Programs
Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 5/21/2019
Location:
TLPDC 153
