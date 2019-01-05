The opening date to enter next year's budgets has been tentatively set for Monday, May 20th. Watch for additional TechAnnounces or review the Budget Announcements on RaiderLink > A&F Work Tools > Budget Announcements.



No new resources are being prepared for this year's classes.



Budget Prep Training classes are for new administrators who will prepare and submit budgets for the first time, and can be attended by experienced administrators as a refresher. This training session is a presentation of Salary Planner and Budget Development, the two online applications used to prepare and submit budgets:

• Salary Planner is the human resources application used to verify employee and position salary information that automatically updates Salary Budget Pools 6A1, 6A2, and 6A4 for the new budget year.

• Budget Development is the finance application used to edit and submit annual budgets for next year.

• Registration is open for Budget Prep Training classes on the SumTotal registration site:

• Wednesday, May 15th, 2-4 pm

• Thursday, May 16th, 2-4 pm



Budget Prep is tentatively set to open for department entry on Monday, May 20th. Upper management will announce the date for departments to submit their budgets.



Workshops to meet with Budget Analysts : Registration for workshops will tentatively open in SumTotal on May 14th, with workshop times tentatively set for May 21st and 22nd.



Questions about Budget Prep Training may be directed to the AFISM Resource Center, AFISM_2KNOW in Outlook, or 742-5669.



Questions about the Workshops or Budget Prep entry may be directed to the Budget Office at ambud@ttu.edu or 742-3228.

Questions about submitting department budgets should be directed to your next-level management.

