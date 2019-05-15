Budget Prep will tentatively open for updating by campus departments on Monday, May 20th. Additional information can be found at RaiderLink > A&F Work Tools > Budget Announcements



No new resources are being prepared for this year's classes.



Budget Prep Training classes are for new administrators who will prepare and submit budgets for the first time, and can be attended by experienced administrators as a refresher. This training session is a presentation of Salary Planner and Budget Development, the two online applications used to prepare and submit budgets:

• Salary Planner is the human resources application used to verify employee and position salary information that automatically updates Salary Budget Pools 6A1, 6A2, and 6A4 for the next budget year.

• Budget Development is the finance application used to edit and submit annual budgets for next year.

Register on the SumTotal registration site for tomorrow's class: Thursday, May 16th, 2-4 am



Workshops to meet with Budget Analysts : The schedule is open in SumTotal for Workshops on May 21st and 22nd



Questions about Budget Prep Training may be directed to the AFISM Resource Center, AFISM_2KNOW in Outlook, or 742-5669.



Questions about the Workshops or Budget Prep entry may be directed to the Budget Office at ambud@ttu.edu or 742-3228.

Questions about when department budgets are due should be directed to your next-level management.

