Banner Production Maintenance, 4/27/19 & 4/28/19 – Raiderlink Impacted

TOSM will perform scheduled maintenance on Saturday, 4/27, from 6 pm to midnight, and Sunday, 4/28, from 9 am to 8 pm CDT. Due to the nature of the maintenance, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable during this maintenance.

You may view a full list of impacted applications below:

  • Banner XE Applications 
  • Student Registration 
  • INB 
  • SSB 
  • DegreeWorks 
  • Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider) 
  • AppWorx Master Agent 
  • Jira 
  • Confluence 
  • CAS 
  • Cognos (All reporting) 
  • Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu) 
  • OraReports 
  • SSH Gateway 
  • ECRT 
  • Texas Tech Mobile 
  • Texas Tech System SharePoint (sharepoint.texastech.edu) 
  • Xtender 
  • TimeClock Plus 
  • Banapps 
  • Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu) 
  • Recruit 
  • Advise 
  • RoboRegistrar 
  • FormFusion 
  • IntelleCheck 
  • Online Travel System 
  • fsaATLAS 
  • Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu) 
  • Axiom 
  • Advance Web 
  • AppWorx (Remote agents only) 
  • Cognos (SQL Server reporting only) 
  • MotioCI (Cognos report versioning) 
  • TouchNet/Banner Integration

Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

4/26/2019

IT Help Central

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

ITHC


