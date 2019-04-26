TOSM will perform scheduled maintenance on Saturday, 4/27, from 6 pm to midnight, and Sunday, 4/28, from 9 am to 8 pm CDT. Due to the nature of the maintenance, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable during this maintenance.
You may view a full list of impacted applications below:
- Banner XE Applications
- Student Registration
- INB
- SSB
- DegreeWorks
- Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
- AppWorx Master Agent
- Jira
- Confluence
- CAS
- Cognos (All reporting)
- Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
- OraReports
- SSH Gateway
- ECRT
- Texas Tech Mobile
- Texas Tech System SharePoint (sharepoint.texastech.edu)
- Xtender
- TimeClock Plus
- Banapps
- Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
- Recruit
- Advise
- RoboRegistrar
- FormFusion
- IntelleCheck
- Online Travel System
- fsaATLAS
- Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
- Axiom
- Advance Web
- AppWorx (Remote agents only)
- Cognos (SQL Server reporting only)
- MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
- TouchNet/Banner Integration
Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.