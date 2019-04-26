TOSM will perform scheduled maintenance on Saturday, 4/27, from 6 pm to midnight, and Sunday, 4/28, from 9 am to 8 pm CDT. Due to the nature of the maintenance, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable during this maintenance.

You may view a full list of impacted applications below:

Banner XE Applications

Student Registration

INB

SSB

DegreeWorks

Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)

AppWorx Master Agent

Jira

Confluence

CAS

Cognos (All reporting)

Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

OraReports

SSH Gateway

ECRT

Texas Tech Mobile

Texas Tech System SharePoint (sharepoint.texastech.edu)

Xtender

TimeClock Plus

Banapps

Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)

Recruit

Advise

RoboRegistrar

FormFusion

IntelleCheck

Online Travel System

fsaATLAS

Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)

Axiom

Advance Web

AppWorx (Remote agents only)

Cognos (SQL Server reporting only)

MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

TouchNet/Banner Integration

Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.