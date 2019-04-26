TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TOSM Datacenter Maintenance for Sunday evening, 4/27
TOSM Server Support will be performing server maintenance for TTU departmental servers on Sunday evening, 4/27, between 6PM and midnight CT.  The maintenance window is necessary to install security patches.  Only TTU departmental servers managed by TOSM will be included in the 6PM-midnight window.  Banner Enterprise applications may be down until 8PM, but are part of another maintenance window scheduled from 9AM-8PM on Sunday, 4/27.

For questions or concerns, please contact us at serversupport.tosm@ttu.edu.
Posted:
4/26/2019

Originator:
TOSM Server Support

Email:
serversupport.tosm@ttu.edu

Department:
TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt


