Marketing & Media Student Assistant position at Student Union & Activities





This position requires 20 hours per week, spread evenly throughout the week. Evening and weekend hours will be required as events occur. The student will be required to work in the Adobe Creative Suite, Hootsuite and various mobile apps. Prior knowledge of these programs is preferred. Assignments will include designing for print, screen and social media, photographing and videoing events, plus hands-on tasks as needed.

To apply, please email your resume and summer class schedule to sub.media@ttu.edu.