TOSM will perform scheduled maintenance on Saturday, 4/27, from 6 pm to midnight, and Sunday, 4/28, from 9 am to 8 pm CDT. Additional details below:
Saturday, 4/27
TOSM will perform scheduled maintenance from 6 pm to midnight, CDT. Due to the nature of the maintenance, Banner and ALL Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink, will experience intermittent outages as systems are restarted to apply security patches.
You may view a full list of impacted applications below:
- Banner XE Applications
- Student Registration
- INB
- SSB
- DegreeWorks
- Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
- AppWorx Master Agent
- Jira
- Confluence
- CAS
- Cognos (All reporting)
- Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
- OraReports
- SSH Gateway
- ECRT
- Texas Tech Mobile
- Texas Tech System SharePoint (sharepoint.texastech.edu)
- Xtender
- TimeClock Plus
- Banapps
- Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
- Recruit
- Advise
- RoboRegistrar
- FormFusion
- IntelleCheck
- Online Travel System
- fsaATLAS
- Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
- Axiom
- Advance Web
- AppWorx (Remote agents only)
- Cognos (SQL Server reporting only)
- MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
- TouchNet/Banner Integration
Sunday, 4/28
TOSM staff will install the following list of Banner patches and upgrades this Sunday from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm CDT. Due to the nature of the upgrades, job submission will be unavailable until maintenance has completed. Banner Admin will also experience an intermittent outage as the applications below are redeployed. Raiderlink will be available during this maintenance.
- Banner Accounts Receivable 8.5.4.2
- Banner Accounts Receivable 9.3.10.0.4
- Banner Admin Common 9.3.16.1.1
- Banner Application Navigator 3.1.1
- Banner Db Upgrade 9.17
- Banner Finance 8.12
- Banner Finance Texas Modifications 8.12
- Banner General 8.10.2.1
- Banner General 8.11
- Banner General 9.3.13.0.2
- Banner HR and Payroll 8.15.1.4
- Banner Human Resources 9.3.10.0.4
- Banner Position Control 9.3.10.0.2
- Banner Student Texas Modifications 8.17.0.1
- Banner Web General 8.8
Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of these windows, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.