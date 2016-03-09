TOSM will perform scheduled maintenance on Saturday, 4/27, from 6 pm to midnight, and Sunday, 4/28, from 9 am to 8 pm CDT. Additional details below:

Saturday, 4/27

TOSM will perform scheduled maintenance from 6 pm to midnight, CDT. Due to the nature of the maintenance, Banner and ALL Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink , will experience intermittent outages as systems are restarted to apply security patches.

You may view a full list of impacted applications below:

Banner XE Applications

Student Registration

INB

SSB

DegreeWorks

Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)

AppWorx Master Agent

Jira

Confluence

CAS

Cognos (All reporting)

Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

OraReports

SSH Gateway

ECRT

Texas Tech Mobile

Texas Tech System SharePoint (sharepoint.texastech.edu)

Xtender

TimeClock Plus

Banapps

Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)

Recruit

Advise

RoboRegistrar

FormFusion

IntelleCheck

Online Travel System

fsaATLAS

Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)

Axiom

Advance Web

AppWorx (Remote agents only)

Cognos (SQL Server reporting only)

MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

TouchNet/Banner Integration

Sunday, 4/28

TOSM staff will install the following list of Banner patches and upgrades this Sunday from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm CDT. Due to the nature of the upgrades, job submission will be unavailable until maintenance has completed. Banner Admin will also experience an intermittent outage as the applications below are redeployed. Raiderlink will be available during this maintenance.

Banner Accounts Receivable 8.5.4.2

Banner Accounts Receivable 9.3.10.0.4

Banner Admin Common 9.3.16.1.1

Banner Application Navigator 3.1.1

Banner Db Upgrade 9.17

Banner Finance 8.12

Banner Finance Texas Modifications 8.12

Banner General 8.10.2.1

Banner General 8.11

Banner General 9.3.13.0.2

Banner HR and Payroll 8.15.1.4

Banner Human Resources 9.3.10.0.4

Banner Position Control 9.3.10.0.2

Banner Student Texas Modifications 8.17.0.1

Banner Web General 8.8

Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of these windows, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.