TEACHING ACADEMY "MEETING OF THE MINDS" EVENT WITH STUDENTS

The Texas Tech University Teaching Academy cordially invites you to a special student event titled “Meeting of the Minds: Faculty and Student Views About the Teaching Culture at Texas Tech University.” The event will be held on Tuesday, April 30, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm, in TLPDC Room 151. There will be a student panel and a faculty panel leading the discussion, as well as a moderator. The objective of the event is to bring students and faculty together to discuss how they view the current teaching culture at this university, with a goal to finding a meeting point to enhance the teaching and learning relationship. All faculty and students are welcome! Refreshments will be served.

Posted:
4/29/2019

Originator:
Comfort Pratt

Email:
c.pratt@ttu.edu

Department:
EDUC TechTeach TED

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 4/30/2019

Location:
TLPDC Room 151

