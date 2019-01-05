Gender Fair is organized and planned by students (with guidance from Dr. Amy Heuman, Associate Professor, is organized and planned by students (with guidance from Dr. Amy Heuman, Associate Professor, Communication Studies & Women's & Gender Studies Affiliated Faculty) taking COMS 3334/WS 3312 Gender & Communication course. The fair is located in the Texas Tech Library Croslin Area (foyer space) located on the ground level, east entrance, on Wednesday (May 1) and Friday (May 3), 12PM-2PM.

This course (cross-listed with WGS) examines gender in contemporary society, giving attention to gender roles, masculine and feminine communication styles, social institutions that shape gender, and everyday applications of gender in the lives of people.

The fair provides educational booths and resources about topics such as the broader umbrella of biological sex/ societal gender/gender identity/sexuality, gender marking in our communication, body image pressures for men and women, sexual activity education, gender equity in organizations, representation in politics, and violence against women.



