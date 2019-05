If you might be interested in learning the language of Homer, Plato, Sophocles, Euclid, and the New Testament,

as well as enhancing your knowledge of language and English vocabulary,

check out GRK 1501 next fall (MTWRF 1-1:50). Ancient Greek fulfills the foreign language requirement. The textbook will be provided to students for free.

For more information, please contact Dr. Sydnor Roy (sydnor.roy@ttu.edu).