“We’ve been taught that if we work hard, we will be successful, and then we’ll be happy. If we can just find that great job, get a raise, lose those five pounds, happiness will follow. But recent discoveries in the field of positive psychology have shown that this formula is actually backward: happiness fuels success, not the other way around.”—Shawn Achor



Shawn Achor writes in The Happiness Advantage about his work with Harvard Students, Wall Street, and countless companies and organizations around the world. The Happiness Advantage is not your average positive thinking book. Full of research, stories, and self-deprecating humor, this book will be the focal point of this summer’s book club. Open to all staff and faculty!



In this book, you will learn practical ways to help you feel happier at work and home. You will learn practical steps like:



· The Tetris effect: How to retrain your brain to spot patterns of possibility, so we can see—and seize—opportunities wherever we look.

· The Zorro Effect: How to channel our efforts on small, manageable goals, to gain the leverage to gradually conquer bigger and bigger ones.

· Social Investment: How to reap dividends of investing in one of the greatest predictors of success and happiness—our social support network.



You’ll get weekly emails for encouragement, tracking, and ideas for application to keep the content fresh and relevant to your daily life. Come join the community of readers at Tech who enjoy lunch together and talk about a great book. Even if you miss some sessions, do not sweat it. I will send out the essential readings to make sure you can review last second and engage in conversation.



We will meet as a book Club in the TLPDC (first floor of Library) from 12:05-12:55pm on the following dates:



June 12th, June 26th, July 10th, and July 24th



Sign up by emailing trey.gardenhire@ttu.edu and I’ll get you on the list. Hurry, spots fill up for book club very quickly!