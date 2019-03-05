Students Graduating in May 2019 & August 2019 – Will you be starting a full-time job? Have you been accepted into graduate school? Are you still deciding? The UCC wants to know your post-grad plans!

Complete the 3-minute survey, and enter the chance to win some prizes! Every 10th participant will win a prize from your favorite Lubbock locations such as Piper, J&B Coffee, Keva Juice, Pizza Hut, Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe, Taco Villa and more! Complete the survey at the link below:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/postgradoutcomesurvey/

Your participation will assist the Career Center in identifying where students are headed after graduation to help future Red Raiders in making their career decisions. We appreciate your support!