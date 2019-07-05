Students Graduating in May 2019 & August 2019 – Will you be starting a full-time job? Have you been accepted into graduate school? Are you still deciding? The UCC wants to know your post-grad plans!

Complete the 3-minute survey, and enter the chance to win some prizes! Every 10th participant will win a prize from your favorite Lubbock locations such as Piper, J&B Coffee, Keva Juice, Pizza Hut, Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe, Taco Villa and more! Complete the survey at the link below:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/postgradoutcomesurvey/

Your participation will assist the Career Center in identifying where students are headed after graduation to help future Red Raiders in making their career decisions. We appreciate your support!

For more information, email Monica Gomez (monica.gomez@ttu.edu).