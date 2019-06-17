Family Weekend has been a tradition at Texas Tech since 1936. Many parents and family members will arrive on campus to visit their students and enjoy the many activities planned, including the Texas Tech vs. Family Weekend has been a tradition at Texas Tech since 1936. Many parents and family members will arrive on campus to visit their students and enjoy the many activities planned, including the Texas Tech vs. OSU football game on October 5, 2019 .



For more information about Family Weekend and to view the schedule, please visit Family Days at Texas Tech provide additional opportunities for families to visit their students. Family Days will be November 1 and December 3. November 1 will be Family Day at First Friday Art Trail and December 3 will be Family Day at Carol of Lights.If your college, department, or student organization has activities planned during Family Weekend or Family Days that you would like to see promoted on the Family Days schedule, please contact Morgan Brannon at morgan.brannon@ttu.edu or 806-834-5917. Activities should be appropriate for Texas Tech students, their parents, and younger siblings.For more information about Family Weekend and to view the schedule, please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/family.php Posted:

