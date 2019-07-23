Mark your calendar and make plans to invite your family! The only thing better than family is a Red Raider family!

Save the date for Family Weekend 2019 - October 4th - 5th, when the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Events will begin on Friday night of the weekend. Football and event tickets are on sale now.

Family Days at Texas Tech provide additional opportunities for your families to visit. Family Days will be November 1 and December 3. November 1 will be Family Day at First Friday Art Trail and December 3 will be Family Day at Carol of Lights.





For more information, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/family.php.