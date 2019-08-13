Do you want to show your parent(s)/guardian(s)/grandparent(s) just how much you appreciate everything they have done for you? This is your opportunity! Consider nominating them for the 2019 Parent/Grandparent of the Year award! Winning family members will be recognized on the field during a ceremony at the football game during Family Weekend.

With your nomination, you will be asked to tell us why your parent(s)/guardian(s) or grandparent(s) should be the 2019 Texas Tech Parent of the Year. Please prepare to submit responses in essay form. Limit all responses to two double-spaced pages, Times New Roman, 12-point font.

Nominations will be accepted from Monday, August 19th until 5PM on Monday, September 16th.

To learn more, stay tuned, and see past winners, please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/family.php